Office of Social Services hosts event for EBR residents in need of financial assistance with utility bills

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, the Office of Social Services is hosting a community event for people in need of financial assistance.

Residents of East Baton Rouge Parish have the chance to apply for help with their utility bills at the event, which is being held at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.

Applicants need the following items:

- Photo ID

- Social Security card (for all household members)

- Proof of income (for all household members)

- Most recent utility bill

- Proof of residence

All of these documents must be copies — organizers of the event will not accept the original paper.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon.