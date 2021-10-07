Ochsner's vaccination deadline for employees nears; 'unvaccinated fee' added for non-compliant workers

BATON ROUGE - The deadline for all employees within the Ochsner Health System to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is fast approaching and a new "unvaccinated fee" has been added to the mix.

Not only do Ochsner employees need to be vaccinated by October 29, but their significant others must get the shot as well.

The majority of Ochsner's 32,000 employees in both Louisiana and Mississippi are already vaccinated, and this includes 98 percent of the over 1,600 physicians and 82 percent of staff.

But Ochsner is now extending the mandate to any unvaccinated adult dependent on the company's insurance policy. Ignoring this mandate means an additional $200 fee each month.

This extension of the new rule is set to go into effect in 2022 and could deduct up to $2,400 annually from an employee's biweekly paycheck.

CEO Warner Thomas says this fee can be traced back to the expense of treating COVID, particularly for those patients who require intensive care.

Thomas says the company spent $9 million dollars on COVID care alone for those covered on their health plan over the last year.

By the end of this month, being vaccinated is crucial as Ochsner employees who have not gotten the shot by October 29 will be placed on suspension for 30 days.



