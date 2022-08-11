82°
Not on the market long after decommitting from Purdue, Woodlawn's Rickie Collins chooses LSU
After falling out of love with his commitment to Purdue, Woodlawn 4 star quarterback Rickie Collins chose to stay home to play for the Tigers of LSU. Collins is a top 200 prospect nationally and is the 12th best player in the state of Louisiana according to 247 Sports.
