Not on the market long after decommitting from Purdue, Woodlawn's Rickie Collins chooses LSU

10 hours 34 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, August 10 2022 Aug 10, 2022 August 10, 2022 11:43 PM August 10, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After falling out of love with his commitment to Purdue, Woodlawn 4 star quarterback Rickie Collins chose to stay home to play for the Tigers of LSU. Collins is a top 200 prospect nationally and is the 12th best player in the state of Louisiana according to 247 Sports.

