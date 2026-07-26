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North Boulevard kids market lets young entrepreneurs show off their businesses

3 hours 14 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2026 Jul 25, 2026 July 25, 2026 9:18 PM July 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — North Boulevard hosted a kids take over the castle day, an all-kids market where young entrepreneurs had the chance to show off their businesses.

The event also featured a dog adoption setup where community members had the opportunity to adopt a pet.

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The next kids market is set to be held at downtown Baton Rouge's Live After 5.

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