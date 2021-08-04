NOAA updates 2021 hurricane season outlook - more activity expected

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is still predicting an above average hurricane season. The number of named storms and the number of hurricanes is now expected to be slightly higher than previously thought. NOAA estimates there will be 15-21 named storms and 7-10 major hurricanes. The number of major hurricanes (category 3+) are projected to be above average with 3-5.

The Atlantic averages 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes each year.

The 2020 hurricane season had double the yearly averages with 30 named storms, 14 hurricanes, and 7 major hurricanes.

Environmental conditions like sea surface temperatures and upper level winds play a role in determining long range tropical outlooks. NOAA is expecting warm sea surface temperatures to be conducive for an above average season in 2021, but the temperatures are not expected to be as warm as they were in 2020. Winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere often act as an obstacle for tropical systems. The winds are expected to remain weak, again setting the stage for an above average hurricane season.

It only takes one storm to make it an active hurricane season for you. Be prepared.