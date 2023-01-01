66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

No. 9 LSU women's basketball ties school record with 14-0 start, beating Vanderbilt 88-63

51 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, January 01 2023 Jan 1, 2023 January 01, 2023 5:04 PM January 01, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers women's basketball team is still perfect on the year, beating Vanderbilt on Sunday 88-63.

The Tigers tied a school record for the best start in program history. 2005 was the only other time LSU started the season 14-0. 

Senior Alex Morris had her first career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 assist. Center Angel Reese had a team high of 21 points and 17 boards. 

Trending News

The Tigers will be back on the floor on Thursday to take on Texas A&M in the PMAC. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days