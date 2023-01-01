No. 9 LSU women's basketball ties school record with 14-0 start, beating Vanderbilt 88-63

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers women's basketball team is still perfect on the year, beating Vanderbilt on Sunday 88-63.

The Tigers tied a school record for the best start in program history. 2005 was the only other time LSU started the season 14-0.

Senior Alex Morris had her first career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 assist. Center Angel Reese had a team high of 21 points and 17 boards.

The Tigers will be back on the floor on Thursday to take on Texas A&M in the PMAC.