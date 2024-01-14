63°
No. 7 LSU women's basketball falls to unranked Auburn 67-62, their first SEC loss of the season

1 hour 19 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2024 Jan 14, 2024 January 14, 2024 4:13 PM January 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to LSU WBB Twitter

AUBURN - LSU women's basketball suffered their second loss of the season and first SEC loss as they fell to Auburn 67-62.

Angel Reese led LSU in scoring with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Aneesah Morrow had 12 points and 15 assists.

LSU plays at Alabama 8 p.m. on Thursday.

