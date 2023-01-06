52°
No. 6 LSU gym falls to No. 3 Utah in season opener

Friday, January 06 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - LSU gym season is here, and the Tigers had a hard challenge against No. 3 Utah, falling to the Utes in the season opener.

Sophomore Aleah Finnegan was a bright spot for the Tigers tonight, with a career high of 9.95 on the floor and a 39.450 all-around score.

The Tigers struggled on the beam, with four Tigers scoring 9.800 or less. Utah, on the other hand, had five gymnastic scoring 9.875 or better. 

LSU will now travel to No. 11 Kentucky before coming back home to face defending National Champs Oklahoma in the home opener.

