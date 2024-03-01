56°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Alabama, Haleigh Bryant posts perfect floor routine
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama 198.325-197.325 in a big conference win.
Haleigh Bryant most notably posted a perfect floor routine as she scored a 10.000, adding to her overall stellar score of 39.850.
Trending News
LSU faces Auburn, George Washington and Texas at the Podium Challenge at the Raising Cane's River Center at 6 p.m. March 8.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome on 2une In
-
Rouses Markets Donating Dairy Products to Southern
-
Last chance: Our final opportunity to see a solar eclipse for decades
-
$160 million grant to go toward funding Louisiana's energy transition, creating new...
-
EBR mosquito abatement booked up with house calls until April