No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Alabama, Haleigh Bryant posts perfect floor routine

1 hour 22 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2024 Mar 1, 2024 March 01, 2024 7:12 PM March 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to LSU Gymnastics

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics defeated No. 9 Alabama 198.325-197.325 in a big conference win.

Haleigh Bryant most notably posted a perfect floor routine as she scored a 10.000, adding to her overall stellar score of 39.850.

LSU faces Auburn, George Washington and Texas at the Podium Challenge at the Raising Cane's River Center at 6 p.m. March 8.

