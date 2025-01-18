Latest Weather Blog
No. 2 LSU gymnastics clinches win over No. 7 Florida thanks to Haleigh Bryant's return to the floor
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics wins a close meet against No. 7 Florida with a final score of 197.550-197.450.
The Tigers started on vault, and senior Aleah Finnegan led the way. In the second spot of the rotation, Finnegan scored a 9.95 after sticking her vault.
Things got rocky on the uneven bars. Freshman stand out, Kailin Chio, fell on the low bar early in her routine. However, she was able to finish the routine, but LSU would drop her score of 9.225.
Aleah Finnegan and Konnor McClain followed Chio and posted scores of 9.825 and 9.925.
On balance beam, Haleigh Bryant made her 2025 debut in the Maravich Center as she competed in the fifth spot of the rotation. Bryant posted the team's highest score on beam with a 9.95 routine.
The competition got closer than ever on the final rotation. Finnegan performed a near perfect floor routine. She scored a 9.95, but Florida was catching up with high scores on balance beam.
Haleigh Bryant, who wasn't originally in the floor line up, only needed a 9.825 to clinch the victory for LSU. She got that and more as she clinched the win with a 9.90.
LSU improved to 4-1 on the season and will face Arkansas next week at 6:45 p.m.
