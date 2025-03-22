No. 2 LSU baseball wins game one over No. 5 Texas 8-2

Image courtesy: @LSUBaseball

AUSTIN, Tx. - No. 2 LSU baseball defeated No. 5 Texas 8-2 in the first game of the Tigers' first SEC road series.

After falling behind 1-0, Luis Hernandez put LSU in the lead with a two-run homerun. From there, LSU never lost their lead.

The Tigers scored 4 runs in the seventh inning to cap off their night.

Pitcher Kade Anderson threw for 6 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs, but he struck out eight batters.

LSU will face Texas on Saturday for game two at 6 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network+.