Latest Weather Blog
No. 2 LSU baseball set for in-state clash with UNO on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is back in action in Alex Box stadium as they host the New Orleans Privateers on Tuesday night.
The No. 2 Tigers are 20-1 on the season after opening SEC play with a series sweep against the Missouri Tigers over the weekend.
LSU has won 15 straight games, marking the Tigers’ longest win streak since the 2017 team captured 17 games in a row.
The Privateers are 11-7 this season and are coming off a series sweep of their own after defeating Incarnate Word on the road over the weekend.
LSU holds an all-time series record of 65-37 against New Orleans, including a 6-3 victory last season over the Privateers in Baton Rouge.
Trending News
First pitch between the Tigers and Privateers is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium and the game will air on SEC Network+.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How spring weather can save or sabotage your allergies
-
Stuck astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are finally on their way...
-
One person taken to hospital in critical condition after 3-car crash
-
Gridiron Show this Friday
-
Senator Bill Cassidy speaks on 2une In about current goings-on at the...