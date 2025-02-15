77°
No. 2 LSU baseball earns 10-1 win over Purdue Fort Wayne, boosting Tigers to 2-0 before series finale Sunday

Saturday, February 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 LSU baseball team claimed another win over Purdue Fort Wayne Saturday to improve to 2-0 this season.

The Tigers hit three home runs and used another great pitching performance en route to a 10-1 win.

Anthony Eyanson earned the win in his first start as an LSU Tiger, going five innings, allowing just one run, and striking out six Mastadons. 

LSU's Daniel Dickinson continued his hot start at the plate this season, going 2-for-3 with a first inning two-run home run.

The final game of the series will take place 1 p.m. Sunday. 

