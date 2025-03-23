73°
No. 2 LSU Baseball drops series to No. 5 Texas in a game three loss, 6-2

1 hour 27 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, March 23 2025 Mar 23, 2025 March 23, 2025 5:07 PM March 23, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras
Image Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

AUSTIN, Tx. - No. 2 LSU baseball drops their first series of the season as they drop game three to No. 5 Texas, 6-2.

Texas scored their first three runs in the first two innings of the game to get out to an early 3-0 lead. They'd follow in the fourth inning with a two-run homerun by Max Belyeu to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

LSU wouldn't get on the board until Jake Brown hit an RBI single in the top of the 6th inning.

The Tigers weren't able to catch up to Texas' lead and fell in the end. 

Chase Shores got the start on the mound for LSU. He pitched four innings and allowed seven hits, five runs, two walks and struck out three.

