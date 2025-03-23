73°
Latest Weather Blog
No. 2 LSU Baseball drops series to No. 5 Texas in a game three loss, 6-2
AUSTIN, Tx. - No. 2 LSU baseball drops their first series of the season as they drop game three to No. 5 Texas, 6-2.
Texas scored their first three runs in the first two innings of the game to get out to an early 3-0 lead. They'd follow in the fourth inning with a two-run homerun by Max Belyeu to make it a 5-0 ballgame.
LSU wouldn't get on the board until Jake Brown hit an RBI single in the top of the 6th inning.
The Tigers weren't able to catch up to Texas' lead and fell in the end.
Trending News
Chase Shores got the start on the mound for LSU. He pitched four innings and allowed seven hits, five runs, two walks and struck out three.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pope Francis is back home after a 5-week hospital stay for life-threatening...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
2une In Previews: Touch A Truck
-
Deputies arrest four people in connection to Bayou Classic shooting that left...
-
2une In Previews: Boosie Bash at Southern University
Sports Video
-
LSU women need more than just the "Big 3" to make tournament...
-
LSU women's basketball is healed up and ready to roll in NCAA's
-
No. 12 seed McNeese holds off late Clemson charge to earn first...
-
Former LSU RB John Emery Jr. says he will pursue 7th year...
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...