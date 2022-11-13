No. 16 LSU women's basketball beats Western Carolina 107-34

BATON ROUGE - No. 16 LSU Women’s Basketball defeated Western Carolina 107-34 on Sunday. It was the Tigers 3rd straight game scoring 100 or more points.

It was an dominating effort on both ends of the court, Western Carolina only shot 15 percent from the floor, and had only three points in the 3rd quarter.

Forward Angel Reese had another double-double for LSU, putting up 17 points along with 15 rebounds. Freshman Flau’Jae Johnson led the Tigers with 18 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. Jasmine Carson pitched in 11 points and dished out two assists.

LSU will be back on the court on Wednesday morning to take on Houston Baptist at 11 a.m.