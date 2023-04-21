67°
No. 15 LSU softball wins game 1 vs Mississippi State 7-1
BATON ROUGE - It was a complete game effort for LSU, as the Tigers win game 1 vs Mississippi State 7-1. LSU ace Sydney Berzon gets her 13th win of the season, as she pitched 7 innings only giving up 1 run with 8 strikeouts.
The Tigers offense got going early with 3 runs in the first, shortstop Taylor Pleasants had 3 hits, and 2 RBI's. LSU improves to 35-11 on the year.
Game 2 will be tomorrow at 7pm on ESPN 2.
