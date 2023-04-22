No. 1 LSU baseball wins game 1 vs Ole Miss 7-3.

OXFORD - The Rebels might have gotten a beer shower, but Tigers pitcher Paul Skenes got the last laugh. Skenes had 11 strikeouts and only 3 earned runs in 6 innings pitched, as the Tigers win game 1 7-3.

After Ole Miss took a 3-2 lead from a Will Furniss 3 run homer, Tommy White the next inning hit a grand slam to give the Tigers the lead for good.

LSU improves to 30-7, and 10-5 in SEC play. Game 2 will be tomorrow at 2pm.