No. 1 LSU Baseball takes down No. 12 Kentucky, 16-6
BATON ROUGE, La. – The powerhouse was in full effect for the top-ranked LSU offense on Thursday night. Shortstop Jordan Thompson and right-fielder Brayden Jobert each launched a grand slam and combined for eight RBI to lift the Tigers to a 16-6 victory in eight innings over No. 11 Kentucky inside Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
LSU improves to 28-5 on the season and 8-4 in conference play, while the Wildcats drop to 27-6 overall and 9-4 in SEC action.
The second game of the LSU-Kentucky series is scheduled for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch and can be streamed on SEC Network+.
