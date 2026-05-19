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Nick Albares concedes, Gary Crockett and Jamie Davis in runoff for U.S. Senate Democratic candidate
BATON ROUGE - Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Gary Crockett and Jamie Davis are headed to a runoff after Nick Albares announced Tuesday that he is conceding.
According to the Secretary of State's office, Davis received 47% of the votes from registered Democrats across the state. Crockett won 90,764 votes and Albares grabbed 90,480, sparking an automatic recall between the two.
Albares conceded Tuesday afternoon. He sent the following statement:
“While votes are still being tabulated and results are currently unofficial, I’ve decided today that it is time to end my campaign for the U.S. Senate and continue my work for dignity, solutions, and results through other means. I’m grateful to everyone who supported this campaign which was rooted in building an authentic community. Our campaign was focused on the dignity of every person, lowering healthcare costs, protecting Medicaid for the hundreds of thousands of families who rely on it, ending the corruption in Washington that is driving up costs, and ensuring that billionaires pay their fair share."
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Democratic voters will have to choose between Crockett and Davis at the polls on June 27. The winner of that election will go head-to-head against the Republican nominee, either Julia Letlow or John Fleming, in November.
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