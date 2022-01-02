74°
Nicholson Drive bridge now open to traffic

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, July 26 2017 Jul 26, 2017 July 26, 2017 2:21 PM July 26, 2017 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced it will reopen the bridge on Nicholson Drive Wednesday afternoon. 

The bridge, located between Brightside Drive and Dean Lee Drive, closed on July 10 for emergency repairs and was expected to remain under construction through early August. 

DOTD says the necessary repairs were made to keep the bridge open until it can be fully replaced in early 2018. 

