Nicholson Drive bridge now open to traffic

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced it will reopen the bridge on Nicholson Drive Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge, located between Brightside Drive and Dean Lee Drive, closed on July 10 for emergency repairs and was expected to remain under construction through early August.

DOTD says the necessary repairs were made to keep the bridge open until it can be fully replaced in early 2018.