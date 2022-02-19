51°
Latest Weather Blog
NEW: Suspect arrested after body found inside vehicle along East Feliciana highway
SLAUGHTER - Police arrested 24-year-old Cemontra D. Anderson Friday after a body was found in a vehicle parked alongside a roadway in East Feliciana Parish.
The sheriff's office said the discovery was made shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of LA 955 and LA 412. Sheriff Jeff Travis identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Mark Anthony Boitnott, 47.
Trending News
An autopsy revealed Boitnott died of gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide. Anderson was booked in the East Feliciana Parish prison on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nearby businesses pleased with progress on new Amazon fulfillment center at site...
-
Gonzales residents prepare to host the city's first ever Mardi Gras parade
-
LSU baseball fans excited to be back in The Box
-
Head of State Police admits agency broke the law sanitizing top leaders'...
-
Weekend parades expected to bring wave of visitors to Baton Rouge businesses