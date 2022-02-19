51°
NEW: Suspect arrested after body found inside vehicle along East Feliciana highway

Friday, February 18 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SLAUGHTER - Police arrested 24-year-old Cemontra D. Anderson Friday after a body was found in a vehicle parked alongside a roadway in East Feliciana Parish.

The sheriff's office said the discovery was made shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection of LA 955 and LA 412. Sheriff Jeff Travis identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Mark Anthony Boitnott, 47.

An autopsy revealed Boitnott died of gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide. Anderson was booked in the East Feliciana Parish prison on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, and obstruction of justice.

