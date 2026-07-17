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New Speed Queen Laundry location on Plank Road offering two weekends of Free Wash Days

2 hours 18 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, July 17 2026 Jul 17, 2026 July 17, 2026 7:11 AM July 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Speed Queen Laundry along Plank Road is celebrating its grand opening with two weekends of Free Wash Days for community members.

Speed Queen, located on Plank near Sycamore Street, is inviting people in District 5 to enjoy complimentary washing services at the new facility this weekend — July 17 to 19 — and next weekend — July 24 to 26. 

The new laundromat offers large-capacity washers, a clean, family-friendly environment, free Wi-Fi, an iPad station for children, and a one-dry guarantee. In addition to self-service laundry, Speed Queen Laundry also provides commercial pickup and delivery services for businesses throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Customers who download the Speed Queen Laundry mobile app and enter location code LA002F can receive a $10 reward.

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