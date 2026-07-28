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New outdoor recreation space in Donaldsonville opens

2 hours 31 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 3:02 PM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish leaders cut the ribbon on a new recreation space in Donaldsonville at the South Louisiana Fairgrounds off Church Street.

The space includes a multipurpose field and an airnasium, which is a covered, open air gym.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy J. Sullivan said the new facilities give residents easy access to recreational space.

"It's great to have this nice airnasium for people to come and play," Sullivan said. "The multi-purpose field serves as a great access to the residences of the city of Donaldsonville and the west bank of Ascension Parish."

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Parish leaders say the new space can be used for a wide variety of community and sporting events.

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