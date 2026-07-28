New outdoor recreation space in Donaldsonville opens

DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish leaders cut the ribbon on a new recreation space in Donaldsonville at the South Louisiana Fairgrounds off Church Street.

The space includes a multipurpose field and an airnasium, which is a covered, open air gym.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy J. Sullivan said the new facilities give residents easy access to recreational space.

"It's great to have this nice airnasium for people to come and play," Sullivan said. "The multi-purpose field serves as a great access to the residences of the city of Donaldsonville and the west bank of Ascension Parish."

Parish leaders say the new space can be used for a wide variety of community and sporting events.