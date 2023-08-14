100°
New Orleans mayor's husband has died, city says

48 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 2:01 PM August 14, 2023 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NOLA.com/New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - Jason Cantrell — the husband of New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and a longtime lawyer in the area — has died, the city announced Monday. 

“It is with great sadness and heartache that we announce the passing of First Gentleman Jason Cantrell," the city said in a press release obtained by WWL-TV. "He was a devoted husband and father, as well as a dedicated public servant who valiantly served the residents of this city not only alongside Mayor Cantrell but also as an experienced family, civil and criminal attorney. First Gentleman Cantrell will forever be missed and cherished by his beloved family, the legal community and the entire City of New Orleans. May he rest in God's eternal peace."

The cause and exact timing of his death was unclear as of Monday afternoon.

