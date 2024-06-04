New Orleans hospital looking for help identifying patient

NEW ORLEANS - Officials at a New Orleans hospital are asking for help identifying a man who has been in their care since May 17, according to WWL.

The news site reported that the man did not have any identification when he was admitted. He is in his 50s, is around 6 feet and 1 inch tall and has blue eyes.

UMC told WWL the man has the following tattoos:

-Right forearm forearm - runic tattoos for "s" and "u"

-Inner right forearm - shamrock with crossbones

-Inner right arm - Celtic knotwork

-Upper right arm - tattoos in descending order Rune for "h," a heraldic lion on a shield with a blue background, rune for "thorn"

-Posterior right upper arm - Celtic knotwork bird

-Lower left leg - an outline of a skull inferior to a New Orleans Hard Core X tattoo

-Posterior L lower leg tattoo black linework

-Lower right leg - name "Jillian"

-Chest left side - black sun

-Abdomen - letters "FTW"

-Chest right - praying hands

Anyone with information about the man's identity can call (504) 702-3000.