New Orleans celebrates success of 2021 GiveNOLA Day event

NEW ORLEANS — Tuesday's stormy weather did nothing to hinder the efforts of this year's GiveNOLA Day event.

GiveNOLA Day is a 24-hour period of giving that was initiated in 2014 by the Greater New Orleans Foundation, its purpose is to inspire members of the community to donate to all sorts of New Orleans-based nonprofit organizations.

WWL-TV reports that the annual event proved to be a success in 2021, with donations coming in that surpassed total fundraising by $1 million.

According to the Greater New Orleans Foundation, early indications show that $8.1 million in donations were generated for a total of 910 nonprofits.

“At a time when there is so much need, the residents of Greater New Orleans have once again risen to the occasion and show their extraordinary generosity,” Greater New Orleans Foundation President & CEO Andy Kopplin said.

In 2020, GiveNOLA Day generated $7.1 million.

For more information, visit www.GiveNOLA.org.