New Iberia's Morgann Leleux Romero, injured, has difficulty in Women's Pole Vault final at Tokyo Games

Morgann Leleux Romero

TOKYO, Japan - Louisiana's Morgann Leleux Romero fulfilled her dream of qualifying to perform in the Olympic Games, but was unable to secure a medal for the U.S. Thursday during the Women's Pole Vault Final, KATC reports.

Romero and one other jumper, Anicka Newell of Canada, were out of the competition after failing to clear the first height of 4.50 meters in all three attempts.

Her American teammate Katie Nageotte went on to win gold at the Games.

The finals began at 5:00 am Central Standard Time (7 p.m. in Japan) Thursday, August 5 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The road to the Olympic Games has been a long one for Romero.

A week before she attended the U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon, the determined athlete shared her vision for the future with KATC, saying, "This isn't fun and games anymore, I'm going to compete. I'm going to bring the Tiger out of me, and I'm going for business, and I'm going to make this Olympic team."



The New Iberia native trained with confidence and a positive attitude.



After years of visualizing herself at the Olympics, she saw her dreams come true and made her way to the Tokyo Games.



Romero advanced to the Olympic finals earlier this week after tying for sixth place in her qualifying round and tying for 13th overall.

She cleared a height of 4.55 meters (14 feet, 11 inches) on her third attempt.

After this event, Romero took to Instagram, posting that she suffered a partial tear in her Achilles. But she said the injury would not thwart her Olympic dreams.

“I feel very confident and soo dang grateful,” she said. “All this love and support is so humbling. I feel so loved and ready to make everyone proud come Thursday. Going to leave my heart on that field and just fly.”

Leleux’s personal best and seasonal best is 4.70 meters, according to KATC.