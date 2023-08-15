New Fran U facility simulates real life scenarios for nursing students

BATON ROUGE - We're taking you inside St. Francis Hall in Fran U's new multi-million dollar cornerstone building, a state-of-the-art facility training the healthcare workers of the future.

SETH is a 10,000-square-foot simulated learning environment offering resources for a comprehensive simulation healthcare education program. It has the capacity for improvised technology, computer-based simulation, task-training simulation, virtual reality simulation, and manikin-based simulation. It helps to promote interprofessional education and promote patient safety through simulation education.

Students can learn hands-on nursing in the ER, OR and birthing room with high-fidelity manikins.

"The students learn a lot in here. They really are able to simulate what happens in real life. They can experience things that we can't plan in a hospital that we want them to understand," said Dr. Amy Hall, dean of the nursing school. "So, what happens when a moms blood pressure goes up? The students need to be able to recognize that and be able to take care of her right away. They have an opportunity to make a mistake and learn from everything that they do."

In the birthing unit, their manikin, Victoria, can simulate a real birth. She blinks, talks, and simulates regular deliveries or abnormal deliveries.

"We can simulate whether the baby is coming out breached, she might need a C-section. There's all sorts of things that can happen with her while the students are taking care of her," Hall said.

There are seven simulation suites that are multifunctional to allow interprofessional educational events. Each simulation suite has a control room with one-way mirrored glass: Intensive Care Unit, Medical Surgical Unit, Birthing Simulation Suite, Pediatric Unit, Community Health/Mental Health Unit, Multipurpose Room, Clinic Exam Room, and a Medication Room.