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NEW DETAILS: 19-year-old arrested in Denham Springs stabbing
DENHAM SPRINGS — Denham Springs police on Tuesday released the identity of a man arrested for allegedly stabbing someone during a fight.
According to police, Xavier Parker, 19, stabbed a man during a fight along Hummell Street around 7:12 p.m. on March 13. Police say Parker then fled the scene before calling 911 from another location.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.
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Parker was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of second-degree aggravated battery, home invasion and theft.
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