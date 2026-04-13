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New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen Lane Marketplace
BATON ROUGE — A new Books-A-Million is planned to come to Siegen Marketplace, according to commercial permits.
The new bookstore will be located on South Mall Drive, where Joann Fabric and Crafts previously operated.
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A Books-A-Million located in the Towne Center shopping center shut down in 2018.
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