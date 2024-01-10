New Baton Rouge Police Chief set to start next week - Watch State of the City address here

BATON ROUGE - The new chief of BRPD, Thomas Morse, will officially assume his position in mid-January.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome shared Morse's start date during her State of the City Report on Wednesday. Morse is set to begin on Jan. 16.

In addition to the start date, Broome also shared some statistics about the BRPD from 2023.

To read the full State of the City address, click here.