71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New autism center in Baton Rouge holds open house

1 hour 33 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2026 Mar 5, 2026 March 05, 2026 10:25 PM March 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A new autism center is coming to Baton Rouge.

Merakey held an open house to show the community what the center has to offer. The non-profit works to support children and families with disabilities.

Trending News

People got the chance to tour the facility and learn about its services, programs and job opportunities. More information is available here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days