81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Neighbors gathered in Belair subdivision for a community event ahead of the school year

2 hours 36 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2026 Jul 25, 2026 July 25, 2026 9:56 PM July 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Community organizations gathered in the Belair subdivision for a back-to-school event ahead of the return to classes.

Leaders with the event said it was an opportunity for neighbors to meet each other and for children to make friends.

Organizers said people want to build connections now more than ever and that this event was one way to do just that.

Trending News

This was the first of many events like this, according to organizers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days