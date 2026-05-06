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Nearly $800 million Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery expansion breaks ground
ARABI — On Tuesday, a nearly $800 million expansion to the Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery broke ground.
American Sugar Refining Inc. is expected to employ 15 new employees while retaining 500 current positions as a result of the first phase of a $785 million modernization project in St. Bernard Parish. The project is also expected to result in an additional 37 indirect new jobs.
The first phase will see the construction of a new process building to replace existing equipment and systems, and will introduce modernized refining capabilities designed to improve reliability, reduce energy and water consumption.
The investment in the Chalmette project is the largest capital investment ever from American Sugar Refining.
"Domino has been part of Louisiana’s sugar industry for generations, and this reinvestment shows the company’s continued confidence in Louisiana as a place to build, innovate and grow," Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. "Projects like this demonstrate how Louisiana’s legacy industries continue to modernize and compete, strengthening industries that have long driven our state’s economy."
Commercial operations are expected to begin in 2028.
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