Nearly 2 months after losing his job, still no charges against EBR school worker accused of grooming students

BATON ROUGE- It's going on two months since an East Baton Rouge Parish School employee was terminated for having an inappropriate relationship with a student at Belaire High.

The School System said it opened at Title IX investigation and referred it to law enforcement back in August.

Now, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says it is still waiting on search warrants to return to get digital information before moving forward.

Two different moms told the WBRZ Investigative Unit in August and September that they reached out to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System but their complaints fell on deaf ears.

"I talked to Justin Broussard himself in 2022," one mother said. "I let him know I don't like what's going on between you and my son. He said he would leave my son alone, and he didn't."

Another mother also said she pulled her child out of school following allegations of impropriety with Broussard.

"Nobody believed my son to be honest," another mom said. "They protected the adult more than they protected the child. They didn't want to deal with it. His case wasn't a priority."

Attempts to reach Broussard were not successful.