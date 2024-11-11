Latest Weather Blog
National WWII Museum in New Orleans offers free entry to veterans, opens new exhibit on Veterans Day
NEW ORLEANS — The National World War II Museum in New Orleans offers veterans free admission on Veterans Day.
The museum will admit all veterans for free and hold a special ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day. The museum's ceremony, in partnership with the City of New Orleans and the Mayor's Military Advisory Committee, will start at 11 a.m.
The ceremony will also mark the opening of Fighting for the Right to Fight: African American Experiences in World War II, an exhibit honoring the significant role of millions of Black servicemembers and Home Front workers in securing Allied victory, even as they faced discrimination. The exhibit is a reimagined and expanded version of the original Fighting for the Right to Fight exhibit, which opened at the Museum in 2015 and spent six years traveling to other institutions nationwide.
The federal holiday is celebrated every year on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I more than a century ago. It began as Armistice Day, but in 1954, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day.
The holiday should not be confused with Memorial Day, which honors those who have died while serving in the military.
Tickets and more information about the museum can be found here.
