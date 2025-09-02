88°
Napoleonville man arrested after allegedly striking two children with exercise belt
BERTRANDVILLE — A Napoleonville man was arrested after allegedly striking two children he was related to with exercise equipment while he was watching them.
Nathaniel Bell, 22, was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles after Assumption Parish deputies received a complaint on Sunday about a Jones Street home.
Bell was allegedly watching the children, 12 and 7, for a relative. The children's parent later noticed injuries on both kids, which they said were caused by Bell striking them with an exercise belt.
Bell was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a $70,000 bond.
