Mural honoring late former Mayor Kip Holden to be dedicated this weekend

3 hours 3 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 11:27 AM June 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A mural honoring Kip Holden, the late former mayor of Baton Rouge, will be dedicated this weekend.

The mural honoring Holden as the first Black mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish is a "visual celebration of his impact, vision, and dedication to public service," a statement from Councilman Anthony Kenney Jr. said.

Holden died in May after a lengthy illness. The three-term mayor was 72.

The dedication will be at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center.

