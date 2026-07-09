Multiple St. Helena Parish fire departments respond to structure fire along Mary Lee Lane in Pine Grove

PINE GROVE — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire along Mary Lee Lane in Pine Grove on Thursday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., the Hillsdale Volunteer Fire Department said it was assisting Pine Grove firefighters with the fire in rural St. Helena Parish.

WBRZ has reached out to the Pine Grove Volunteer Fire Department to learn more about the fire.