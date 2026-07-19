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Multi-boat wreck on Amite River sends four to hospital

1 hour 49 minutes 47 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2026 Jul 19, 2026 July 19, 2026 8:37 PM July 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - Four people were taken to hospitals, with one being airlifted, following a boat wreck on the Amite River on Saturday night. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported that three boats collided, resulting in multiple people being thrown into the water. Eight patients were assessed, with one taken by Airmed and three driven to hospitals by ambulances. 

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WBRZ has reached out to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the investigating agency. No details have been provided as to what led up to the crash. 

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