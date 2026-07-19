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Multi-boat wreck on Amite River sends four to hospital
PRAIRIEVILLE - Four people were taken to hospitals, with one being airlifted, following a boat wreck on the Amite River on Saturday night.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported that three boats collided, resulting in multiple people being thrown into the water. Eight patients were assessed, with one taken by Airmed and three driven to hospitals by ambulances.
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WBRZ has reached out to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the investigating agency. No details have been provided as to what led up to the crash.
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