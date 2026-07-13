MOVEBR's Perkins Road Overpass Project breaks ground on Monday

BATON ROUGE — The Perkins Road Overpass Project broke ground on Monday with crews working to improve the safety, access and neighborhood connectivity along the corridor.

The project, part of MOVEBR, will create upgrades for the roadway, including a multi-use trail, signage, parking, railroad crossing enhancements, lighting, bike racks, landscaping and drainage work.

The main goal of the project is to provide safe connectivity for bicyclists and pedestrians from residential communities on the north side of the Perkins railroad overpass to the Merchant District.