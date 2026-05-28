MOVEBR projects for South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near I-12 nearing completion

BATON ROUGE — Pedestrian upgrades along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Interstate 12 are nearing completion, but city officials say the project is still waiting on key equipment before crews can fully wrap up work.

The project, part of the MOVEBR transportation initiative, includes new sidewalks, crosswalk improvements and upgraded pedestrian signals aimed at improving safety and connectivity through the busy corridor.

Most of the concrete work has already been completed, according to Move EBR Director Fred Raiford.

“Currently, they’re not completed, yet most of the concrete work is done,” Raiford said.

Officials say crews are still waiting on two pedestrian crosswalk lights expected to arrive next month.

“We’re still waiting on two lights that should be in next month,” Raiford said.

Additional work will include filling and grading dirt along the edges of the newly installed sidewalks.

The upgrades stretch through the South Sherwood Forest Boulevard corridor near the I-12 interchange and toward Old Hammond Highway — an area city leaders say has long lacked safe pedestrian infrastructure.

Luke Mallett, who works at the Goodyear along the corridor, said the area sees frequent foot traffic because of the concentration of nearby businesses and restaurants.

“Yeah, there’s definitely a lot of places to eat and a lot of walking commodities for the community out here,” Mallett said. “Whether it be gas stations, fast food, grocery stores, anything like that, so these sidewalks will definitely benefit a lot of the community in this part of town.”

WBRZ first reported on the project last year as construction began.

City leaders say the goal of the improvements is to create safer and more connected travel options for pedestrians moving through one of Baton Rouge’s busiest corridors.