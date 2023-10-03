Motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash

MAUREPAS - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon along LA-22 in Maurepas.

According to the Maurepas Fire Department, a man was killed in the single-vehicle accident on LA-22 near Haynes Road.

Fire officials said a witness to the accident lost sight of the road while watching the motorcycle crash and wrecked their own vehicle. That driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No more information about the crash was immediately available.