90°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash
MAUREPAS - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon along LA-22 in Maurepas.
According to the Maurepas Fire Department, a man was killed in the single-vehicle accident on LA-22 near Haynes Road.
Fire officials said a witness to the accident lost sight of the road while watching the motorcycle crash and wrecked their own vehicle. That driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Trending News
No more information about the crash was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community leaders hosting event to stress the importance of getting out and...
-
La. congresswoman proposing federal bill to better help farmers and ranchers through...
-
DOTD starts series of road closures tied to I-10 widening project
-
Woman was struck by hit-and-run driver, then run over by police officer...
-
Potential settlement in clemency fight could keep most prisoners on death row