Motorcyclist killed in Livingston Parish crash

Tuesday, October 03 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MAUREPAS - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon along LA-22 in Maurepas. 

According to the Maurepas Fire Department, a man was killed in the single-vehicle accident on LA-22 near Haynes Road. 

Fire officials said a witness to the accident lost sight of the road while watching the motorcycle crash and wrecked their own vehicle. That driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

No more information about the crash was immediately available. 

