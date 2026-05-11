Motion filed to reinstate bond conditions for man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A motion to reinstate bond conditions for a man charged with second-degree rape of a 13-year-old girl was filed on Monday.

According to court records, 43-year-old Jacob Mansell was charged with second-degree rape and sexual battery on Aug. 20, 2024 after a 13-year-old girl allegedly told a medical clinic about inappropriate activity involving Mansell.

Records show that medical examinations conducted at the clinic indicated possible sexual activity.

Following his arrest, Mansell bonded out on March 7, 2026, under the condition that he have no contact with the teenage victim.

The bond condition was later recalled by the court, allowing Mansell to possibly contact the teenager.

A motion to reinstate the bond condition was filed on Monday. Mansell currently remains awaiting trial.