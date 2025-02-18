Mother pressing charges saying her child was forced to clean up her own feces at school

ZACHARY - A mother says her six year old daughter was forced to clean up her own feces at Rollins Place Elementary.

Jameshia Augustine, the mother, says the accident was due to a medical condition. According to her attorney, Ron Haley, the school was aware of the condition and she has contacted law enforcement to further investigate the matter.

"She'll be pressing charges. I have not been in contact yet with the school's superintendent or the school's office. I plan to do that as early as next week. An adult that was being paid by the school had to make a decision that after this child had an accident due to a medical condition, to discipline her by making her clean up her own mess," he said.

The incident happened in the school's restroom. Augustine said they made her daughter clean up the mess without any safety precautions. Haley says some of the remnants was taken home with her.

"Some of the remnants of what she had to do was sent home in a plastic bag for her parents, for her mother to see. If that's not a slap in the face, the I don't know what is," he said.

In a statement by the Zachary Community School District it says they are "carefully examining the incident" and the concerns are leading to "unfounded and inaccurate assumptions about individuals in the school system." The statement also mentions that neither a teacher, principal, or substitute were involved. Haley says the statement lacks accountability for the incident and he and Augustine still don't know who was responsible.

"The statement itself rendered more questions then it did answers or an explanation as to what happened. You said you talked to somebody and you're retraining somebody and we still don't know who that somebody is. The fact that you said whoever was involved they had a conversation and had to be retrained. Why do we need to retrain somebody to be human?" he said.

As of Monday, Haley says Augustine has removed her child from the school.