Mother of slain toddler Nevaeh Allen won't be allowed to bond out of jail for now

BATON ROUGE - A couple accused of beating a toddler to death and then faking the child's disappearance is jailed in East Baton Rouge.

On Friday, WBRZ learned Lanaya Cardwell was being held on a bond of $300,000. However, a judge put a hold on the bond later that same day, meaning she'll stay in jail at least until a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Cardwell was arrested Wednesday in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Nevaeh Allen.

Nevaeh was reported missing from her mother's Baton Rouge apartment Sept. 24, kicking off an expansive search for the girl. A day later, detectives would arrest Phillip Gardner— initially described by family and police as the toddler's stepfather—in the girl's disappearance after he admitted to investigators that he dumped Nevaeh's body in Mississippi when the child became unresponsive.

Officers gradually learned more about what happened to the toddler from questioning Gardner and the girl's mother, leading them to charge both with second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Arrest records allege that on the morning of the girl's disappearance, Cardwell punched her daughter after the 2-year-old grabbed her contact lenses, caused the child to fall backward and hit her head on a cabinet. After Gardner dropped Cardwell off at work, he said Nevaeh was complaining of stomach pain and refused to eat. He later found her unresponsive on the couch and unsuccessfully tried to administer CPR, according to arrest documents.

Gardner then allegedly put the girl in a suitcase and drove to Logtown, Mississippi where he disposed of the body in a wooded area. Afterward he returned to the Baton Rouge apartment complex, where Cardwell would later tell police and local news outlets that she had no idea where her child was.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday that Gardner and Cardwell have told police conflicting stories about how Nevaeh died. As of Friday, police said it's unclear whether Cardwell knew her child was dead when the missing person report was filed.

No bond has been set for Gardner as of Friday afternoon.