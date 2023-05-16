Mother & child woke to find burglar standing over their bed; woman robbed at gunpoint inside BR apartment

BATON ROUGE - A mother told police she woke up to find an armed burglar standing in her bedroom Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the intruder got into the apartment on Titian Avenue through a window around 6 a.m. Monday. The woman told police she was lying in bed along with her son and that the man reached for her child.

"We discovered that someone had broke into the home, was standing over the resident, who had a child inside the room with her, harassed the resident," said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD.

At some point in the encounter, the man pulled out a gun and threatened to take the victim's son if she give him all of her cash. The burglar reportedly took the money and ran.

"Fled through the same window that they entered the apartment in. They fled out that same window prior to police arrival," McKneely said.

The robber has not been identified as of Tuesday.