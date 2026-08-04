Latest Weather Blog
Morganza jambalaya benefit raises money for Pointe Coupee deputy after Tropical Storm Arthur flooding
MORGANZA — A jambalaya benefit was held to raise money for a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who lost his home to flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur.
Deputy Gabe Bordelon lost his mobile home after it took on about 3 feet of water. He had only owned the home for about a year.
According to Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, Bordelon spent the first four days after the storm rescuing other people because the water in his home never went down.
"He lives in Avoyelles Parish, works here in Pointe Coupee," Thibodeaux said. "Just had a brand new mobile home for about one year and ended up with about three foot of water in it."
"And he spent the first four days rescuing other people, because the water didn't go down at all in his house trailer," Thibodeaux said, "and it's a loss that's hard to replace. And most everybody up there had no flood insurance and he's one of the people that didn't have flood insurance."
Trending News
Organizers planned to sell 700 plates of jambalaya. Several raffles were also held to raise additional money.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gas leak at intersection of Beekman Drive, Morel Avenue in St. George...
-
Railroad Avenue building originally constructed in 1895 sold in Donaldsonville, reports say
-
Construction begins on $8 million Scenic Highway Improvement Project
-
1 dead after crashing into dump truck along La. 67 in Zachary,...
-
2une In Previews: 4th Annual Educator Supply Giveaway coming to Southern University...
Sports Video
-
Former LSU pitcher part of blockbuster MLB trade deadline deal
-
Marshall Faulk gives new update on Southern QB battle
-
Former LSU standout Barion Brown turning heads at Saints training camp
-
Davon Godchaux, Saints look to contend in NFC South
-
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson building chemistry with Tyler Shough