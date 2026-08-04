Morganza jambalaya benefit raises money for Pointe Coupee deputy after Tropical Storm Arthur flooding

MORGANZA — A jambalaya benefit was held to raise money for a Pointe Coupee Parish deputy who lost his home to flooding from Tropical Storm Arthur.

Deputy Gabe Bordelon lost his mobile home after it took on about 3 feet of water. He had only owned the home for about a year.

According to Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux, Bordelon spent the first four days after the storm rescuing other people because the water in his home never went down.

"He lives in Avoyelles Parish, works here in Pointe Coupee," Thibodeaux said. "Just had a brand new mobile home for about one year and ended up with about three foot of water in it."

"And he spent the first four days rescuing other people, because the water didn't go down at all in his house trailer," Thibodeaux said, "and it's a loss that's hard to replace. And most everybody up there had no flood insurance and he's one of the people that didn't have flood insurance."

Organizers planned to sell 700 plates of jambalaya. Several raffles were also held to raise additional money.