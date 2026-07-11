Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts Badges and Booksacks Drive-Thru

BATON ROUGE — The Montrell Jackson Foundation hosted the Badges and Booksacks Drive-Thru event on Greenwell Springs Road on Saturday.

The event saw officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department give away 175 booksacks full of supplies.

Officer Montrell Jackson was tragically killed after several officers were ambushed in 2016.