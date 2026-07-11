77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Montrell Jackson Foundation hosts Badges and Booksacks Drive-Thru

42 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, July 11 2026 Jul 11, 2026 July 11, 2026 5:13 PM July 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Montrell Jackson Foundation hosted the Badges and Booksacks Drive-Thru event on Greenwell Springs Road on Saturday. 

The event saw officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department give away 175 booksacks full of supplies. 

Trending News

Officer Montrell Jackson was tragically killed after several officers were ambushed in 2016. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days