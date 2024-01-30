Months after fatal hit-and-run on Florida Boulevard, victim's loved ones still search for answers

BATON ROUGE - It's been two months since Wendy Lynn Costanza and her boyfriend, Jimmy Cook, were hit by a dark-colored Toyota Tundra or Ford F-150 on Florida Boulevard.

The driver of the truck did not stop, and a few days after the hit-and-run, Wendy died in a hospital.

"I wish they would've stopped. I don't think that if I was driving and hit a dog that I could just keep going, said Dana Lawless, Wendy's daughter. "I think it's wrong that they left her there for dead instead of stopping. The right thing would have been to stop. I understand it's dark, you can't see, or something like that, but leaving someone like that is wrong."

Security cameras at CG's Gymnastics caught some video of what occurred, and two people witnessed it. The owner of CG's gave the video to police in December, but said investigators weren't interested in talking to the witnesses.

Lawless, meanwhile, believes police haven't fully investigated the death.

"I just feel like the Baton Rouge Police Department really dropped the ball on this. We are two months out. I just hope that someone knows something and comes forward to give our mom and us some justice," Lawless said.

After WBRZ started asking BRPD questions, Lawless says she heard back from investigators who said the original officer in charge of the case was reprimanded and a Crimestoppers reward will be offered for information leading to the driver's arrest and indictment.

A witness, too, wants the truck driver to come forward.

"I hope it can get more looked into and the situation can be resolved and maybe whoever committed this accident comes forward. It might have been an accident but still, at the same time, someone lost their life," said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.